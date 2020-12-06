Bender, Joan Tabor

Joan Carol (Tabor) Bender, devoted wife, fiercely proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and strong-willed community volunteer, died peacefully of natural causes and surrounded by family on November 24, 2020. Predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Albert Emericus Bender, Sr. (Rick) in 2013, Joan is survived by her five children: Rachel Evans (Bender) Boxdorfer of St. Louis and her husband Matt, Dr. Elizabeth Anne Bender (Beth) of St. Louis and her wife Shauna Cunningham, Hugh Tabor Bender of Austin, Texas and his wife Cassandra (Sandi), Albert Emericus Bender, Jr. (Bert) of Atlanta, Georgia and his wife Kathryn Lee (Kay), and Andrew Barnabas Bender (Andy) of Webster Groves and his wife Patricia (Patty). Joan is also survived by fourteen grandchildren, Maddy, Christian and Gretchen Boxdorfer, Connor Cunningham, Sydney, Jack and Max Bender, Alex and Brendan Bender, Jordan, Lacey, Blake, Lindsay and Ashley Bender, and one great-grandchild, Charlotte Bender.

Joan Bender was born in Johnstown, PA on February 23, 1931 to Edward Vincent Tabor and Justine (Havas) Tabor, and is pre-deceased by them and her younger sister, Regina (Jean) Horn. Joan graduated from Johnstown High School in 1948, then worked at Pennsylvania Electric Company, and attended Cambria Rowe Business College for a year. After marrying Rick on August 6, 1955, Joan and Rick raised a family and resided in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania in the home of Rick's Grandfather, Judge John E. Evans, where she was a church volunteer and a Cub Scout den leader; after Judge Evans passed, the family relocated in 1968 to the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood of St. Louis. They selected the neighborhood because of its proximity to Forest Park, and also because the neighborhood was diverse and family friendly (or crawling with kids).

Once arrived in St. Louis, Joan immersed herself in neighborhood service, issues and activities, including as a worker for the Skinker-DeBaliviere Residential Service, a volunteer, non-profit group focused on maintaining the stability of the neighborhood by helping ensure a fair market for home sellers and fighting block busting. In addition to serving a stint as a co-chair of that group, she was a worker supporting the neighborhood Art Fair and House Tour, a writer for "The Paper" (now known as "The Times of Skinker-DeBaliviere"), a helper for many other projects for the neighborhood, its churches and Scouting units, and one who freely shared her opinions. In 1978 she went to work at Famous-Barr (May Company Stores), starting in the Men's Buying Department, then the Training Department, where she was promoted to Coordinator of Store Information before retiring in 1988.

Joan was an artist specializing in oil paintings; besides exhibitions in the neighborhood art fair and throughout her home, she contributed to neighborhood installations, such as murals at Grace Methodist Pre-School Art in 1973. In her younger days, Joan was an active sportswoman, with favorites being ice skating (she maintained a backyard rink in Bethel Park days), golf, tennis, "serious" hopscotch (her adjective), and dodgeball, though the family can't attest to having witnessed her playing the latter two.

Joan loved to cook and bake, and hosted many parties and more for neighbors and family and in support of whatever her husband and kids and their friends were up to. Her "tree cookie men" were Christmastime legend, highly sought after in the neighborhood, at Wintermarkt, and beyond, and she always remembered to cook your favorite meal. She will be remembered as the co-founder of Bender Beach Week, established in 1997 and continuing despite a skip this year due to this damn pandemic. She – and the other members of the family – greatly appreciated the loving care provided to her by Rachel and Matt, and Maddy, Christian and Gretchen, when she and Rick moved in with them nearly eight years ago (in the same house she moved into in 1968).

At some point in the future when it is safe to gather, the family intends to hold a Memorial Mass in her memory at Saint Roch Catholic Church. Having contributed her body to the Center for Anatomical Science and Education at the School of Medicine of Saint Louis University, there will be no burial service.

In lieu of flowers, friends may choose to make contributions to Saint Roch Catholic Church (http://www.strochparish.com/), Forest Park Forever (http://www.forestparkforever.org/), or Skinker DeBaliviere Community Council (http://skinkerdebaliviere.wordpress.com/).