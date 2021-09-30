Menu
Joan J. Wren
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Wren, Joan J.

(nee Caringer), Monday, September 27, 2021 Beloved wife of the late Donald F. Wren Sr.; dear step-mom of Donald (Robbin) Wren Jr. and Richard Wren; dearest sister of the late Betty (the late John Sr.) Potje; dearest aunt of John (Karen) Potje Jr., Linda (the late Mark) Sample and Lisa (Rick) Higginbotham; great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Monday, October 4, 9:30 a.m. to St. David Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. David Catholic Church appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-7 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
MO
Oct
4
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Oct
4
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. David Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Johnny, Linda and Lisa Our sympathies on the loss of dear Joan. She was a very kind , friendly woman who has been in our lives, it seems forever. Every time we had a family gathering with your mom and dad Joan and Don were a part of it. They were family. We had good times and remember them well. You have our sympathy on your loss Uncle Jake and Aunt Anna
Anna potje
Family
October 3, 2021
