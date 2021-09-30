Wren, Joan J.

(nee Caringer), Monday, September 27, 2021 Beloved wife of the late Donald F. Wren Sr.; dear step-mom of Donald (Robbin) Wren Jr. and Richard Wren; dearest sister of the late Betty (the late John Sr.) Potje; dearest aunt of John (Karen) Potje Jr., Linda (the late Mark) Sample and Lisa (Rick) Higginbotham; great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Monday, October 4, 9:30 a.m. to St. David Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. David Catholic Church appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-7 p.m.