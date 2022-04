Yeager, Joan K.

(nee Mathews) born June 17th, 1927, died June 30th, 2021. Beloved spouse of the late Russell C. Yeager; loving mother of Chris (Donna) Yeager of Overland Park, KS, Mark (Jacqueline) Yeager of St. Louis, MO and Sarasota, FL, and Eric Yeager of Moberly, MO; loving grandmother of six and great-grandmother of six. Joan was a graduate of St. Louis University and a devoted teacher.