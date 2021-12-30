Zacheis, Joan M.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection December 23, 2021. Born December 5, 1933, to the late Paul E. & Mary Zacheis. Sister to Paul R. (Carolyn) Zacheis & the late Kathleen (Bill) Kennebeck. Beloved Aunt to Jennifer Kennebeck, Scott (Jill) Kennebeck, Brian (Rhonda) Kennebeck, Colleen (Ben) Edmonson, Megan Kennebeck & Elaine (Joe) Zacheis, Paula (George) Graziano, Marc Zacheis, Erika (David) Herman, & Great-Aunt to 12. Godmother & Friend to many.

Services: Memorial Mass at 12:30 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, at Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church, with luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Evelyn's House (BJC Hospice), the St. Louis Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association or Mother of Good Counsel Home preferred. Visit Baue.com