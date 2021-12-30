Menu
Joan M. Zacheis
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021

Zacheis, Joan M.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection December 23, 2021. Born December 5, 1933, to the late Paul E. & Mary Zacheis. Sister to Paul R. (Carolyn) Zacheis & the late Kathleen (Bill) Kennebeck. Beloved Aunt to Jennifer Kennebeck, Scott (Jill) Kennebeck, Brian (Rhonda) Kennebeck, Colleen (Ben) Edmonson, Megan Kennebeck & Elaine (Joe) Zacheis, Paula (George) Graziano, Marc Zacheis, Erika (David) Herman, & Great-Aunt to 12. Godmother & Friend to many.

Services: Memorial Mass at 12:30 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, at Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church, with luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Evelyn's House (BJC Hospice), the St. Louis Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association or Mother of Good Counsel Home preferred. Visit Baue.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Memorial Mass
12:30p.m.
Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church
MO
