Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
JoAnn F. Carpenter
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 9 2022
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers

Carpenter, JoAnn F.

(nee Fisher), on Friday, April 1, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Myron A. Carpenter. Preceded in death by parents Ralph and Dorothy Fisher and sister Jane. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS

AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on

Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. until

11 a.m. then to Sunset Cemetery for an 11 a.m. graveside service. Mrs. Carpenter was a former Civil

Engineer for the Department of Defense, a Real Estate agent and an Artist. Family would like to thank the great people at Parc Provence.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Apr
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sunset Cemetery
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.