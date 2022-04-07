Carpenter, JoAnn F.

(nee Fisher), on Friday, April 1, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Myron A. Carpenter. Preceded in death by parents Ralph and Dorothy Fisher and sister Jane. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS

AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on

Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. until

11 a.m. then to Sunset Cemetery for an 11 a.m. graveside service. Mrs. Carpenter was a former Civil

Engineer for the Department of Defense, a Real Estate agent and an Artist. Family would like to thank the great people at Parc Provence.