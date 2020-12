Finocchiaro, JoAnn M.

Dec. 4, 2020. Loving mother of Heather (Thomas) Boyer; cherished Nana of Jada and Jaden Staat; dear daughter of Patricia and the late Joseph Finocchiaro; dear sister of Cindy Taylor, Mary (Jack) Knight and Joseph Finocchiaro; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend. Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wed., Dec. 9, 3 p.m. until service at 4 p.m.