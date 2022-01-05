Partin, JoAnn

(nee Irons) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, December 31, 2021. Born December 7, 1935 to the late John Irons and Margaret Bednar Irons Becker. Beloved wife of the late Levi Partin; loving mother of LeeAnn (Wes) Pitman and the late Randall Lee Partin; dear grandmother of Bradley and Benjamin Pitman, Craig, Nicole and Christopher Partin and the late Matthew Partin and Nicholas Pitman; dear sister of Rita (David) Kingsley of Peoria, IL and the late Joseph Bednar, Dale, Eugene and James Irons.

JoAnn spent her career in accounting and her retired years living life to its fullest. Besides spending time with her husband and grandsons, she served as an Oasis tutor for Bayless Elementary for 11 years. She was a member of the Happy Hookers using her sewing and knitting skills to make blankets and scarves for veterans and others in need. She volunteered at the Missouri Botanical Gardens, giving tours at the Tower Grove House. She was an active member of the Missouri Walkways Club.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sunday, January 9, 3-7 p.m. and on Monday, January 10, 9-9:30 a.m. then taken to St. Mark Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated.