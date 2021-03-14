Menu
JoAnn Barbara Reilly
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021

Reilly, JoAnn Barbara

passed away at her home on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

She was 89 years old. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald McMahon, and brother, Dale Kelly.

Mrs. Reilly was the beloved wife of Thomas P. Reilly for 50 years. She is survived by her children, Maureen (Tom) Chambers, Mark (Linda) McMahon, Peggy (Ed) Schwaegel, Mary Jo (Jimmy) Gevas, and Carolyn (Dave) Gripp, her 6 grandchildren, Matthew (Brooke) Chambers, Anne Hauke, Kelly Chambers, Conor McMahon, Riley and Brian Gripp, and her 3 great-granddaughters, Caroline Chambers, Charlotte and Genevieve Hauke.

Mrs. Reilly had a great passion for reading and for extensive travel with her husband, Tom.

Some of her special places to visit were Camden and Belfast in her favorite state of Maine, and Belmar and Avon by the Sea on the New Jersey shore.

Our family wishes to thank all of the home health care workers who cared for her over the past years, especially Jacqueline Otto.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a gathering of friends and family will be held later this year.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the Alzheimer's Association, the Heart Association, or St. Louis County Public Libraries.

A service of JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Homes.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
