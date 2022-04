Saputo, JoAnn

(nee Guss) on Sun., Jan. 2, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Saverio "Sam" Saputo; dearest mother of Peter (Susan) Saputo; loving Nana of John Peter "Jack" and Joseph Paul Saputo; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. JoAnn served for 52 years as legal secretary and office manager for Aubuchon, Raniere & Panzeri and predecessor firms. Services: See kutisfuneralhomes.com