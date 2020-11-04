Case, Joanna

(nee Kingen), 101, passed away on October 23, 2020 at her St Louis home surrounded by loved ones. Joanna was born in St. Louis, MO on October 18, 1919, raised in Ellsinore, MO and attended Missouri schools.

Joanna was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Ida Kingen; two brothers, L.W. Kingen (Ilene) and W.R. Kingen (Rosalie); a sister, LouEllen Taylor (Calvin); and, her dear husband, Cecil C. Case. She is survived by her devoted sister, Glenda Goelz (Peter), her beloved God-daughter, Aurora Brussel (Don), a host of adoring nieces and nephews, and countless dear friends.

Joanna not only had a great zest for life, family and friends but also a great love and appreciation for travel. She was blessed to have had opportunities to see a vast amount of America as well as portions of Europe.

Joanna was a devoted and active member of Second Presbyterian Church since 1946; a member of the Webster Groves chapter of the D.A.R.; and, served for the past nearly 20 years as a nursery worker for the St. Louis West County class of Community Bible Study along with her sweet God-daughter, Aurora.

Joanna is buried at Resurrection Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Second Presbyterian Church at a later date. If desired, donations in Joanna's memory may be made to the Couts Music Series, the Deaconess Fund or the Good Ground Pantry, all of Second Presbyterian Church, 4501 Westminster Pl., St Louis, MO 63108.