Appleby, Joanne Jackson

August 24, 1932 - March 17, 2021

Born in Shreveport, Louisiana to the late Ann Marie (McBride) and Robert Reynolds Jackson, Mrs. Appleby ("Joanne"), 88, died Wednesday at the home of her daughter Angie and son-in-law Bill in South Bend, Indiana.

Before moving to South Bend a short time ago, Joanne spent the last 30 years of her life living in St. Louis, Missouri with her husband of 51 years, John "Jack" Appleby III, until he died on June 18, 2007. They were married at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Shreveport and were parishioners of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church in St. Louis.

Survivors include her children Scott (Barbara), Tim, and Angie (Bill) Appleby Purcell, all of South Bend; Kevin Appleby of Virginia, Julie (James) Mersch of Las Vegas, and Amy (Jim) Hubbard of St. Louis. Joanne's 19 grandchildren include Ben, Paul, Clare, Tony, Jude, Kaitlin, Cambria, Gretchen, Cullen, Jonathan, Allison, Katherine Tess, Ellie, John, Joseph and Olivia. Two of the grandchildren, Sean and Lindsay, preceded her in death. Her nine great- grandchildren include Roland, Audrey, Theodora "Teddy", Lillian, Luna, Anna, Julia, Isabel "Izzy", and baby Appleby-Bhattacharjee.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame, Indiana at 3:30 p.m. EST on Monday, March 22, 2021. The link to the livestream viewing is

https://campusministry.nd.edu/mass-worship/basilica-of-the-sacred-heart/funeral-live-stream/ /

A visitation will also be held from 9-10 a.m. CST on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Kutis Funeral Home in St. Louis, MO at the Lemay Ferry location, followed by a private burial at Jefferson- Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

A graduate of Byrd High School and Centenary College in Shreveport, Joanne was beloved by her family. Her memory will be cherished by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and by her many friends. She and Jack dedicated their lives to the education of their children and their formation in the Catholic faith.

Memorial contributions in memory of Joanne Appleby may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Shriners Children's Hospital, 3100 Samford Ave, Shreveport, LA 71103.

Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN and Kutis Funeral Home, St. Louis, MO are handling arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com or

www.kutisfuneralhomes.com.