Klein, Joel "Joey" Alan

1951 - 2021, of Auburn, Alabama was born in St. Louis, Missouri on January 20, 1951 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on March 15, 2021. He was 70 years old.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Edna Safron Klein and Jay Klein; step-mother, Virginia Waites Klein; brother, Brad Klein; step-sister, Sylvia Burton (Ben); uncles, Monte Safron and Mel Safron.

Joey is survived by his daughter, Eva Klein; ex-wife, Marianne Klein; brother, Michael Klein (Lisa); step-brother, Larry Johnson (Peggy); sisters-in-law, Chin Klein and Valerie Klein; cousins, Bobby Levine (Norma), and David Levine (Lisa); aunt, Judy Safron and many dear nieces, nephews, extended family and loving friends.

Joey was a loyal and caring soul, beloved by all. We miss him deeply.

Services: Graveside service will be held Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Waverly Cemetery.