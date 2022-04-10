Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Johanna Martina Kroon de Rozario

de Rozario, Johanna Martina Kroon

Johanna Martina Kroon de Rozario was born in Paramaribo, Suriname. She and her husband immigrated from the Netherlands to St. Louis, MO in 1957. Johanna was loved by many because she was an indomitable spirit, a fierce defender of her children, and a force you do not forget. Johanna never missed a party and always danced the night away. She looked her best on every occasion and dreamt of owning a boutique shop. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Henk, and six siblings. Johanna will be dearly missed by her children, Henriette Burns, Joyce Budde (Joe), & Peter de Rozario (Sherry); grandchildren, Kelly Burns (Marie), Danielle Rosario, Ryan (Amy), Brandyn, Kayla de Rozario; & great-grandchild, Koen de Rozario; sister, Jeanne of Aruba, & brother, Theo Kroon of the Netherlands.

Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.