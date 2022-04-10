de Rozario, Johanna Martina Kroon

Johanna Martina Kroon de Rozario was born in Paramaribo, Suriname. She and her husband immigrated from the Netherlands to St. Louis, MO in 1957. Johanna was loved by many because she was an indomitable spirit, a fierce defender of her children, and a force you do not forget. Johanna never missed a party and always danced the night away. She looked her best on every occasion and dreamt of owning a boutique shop. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Henk, and six siblings. Johanna will be dearly missed by her children, Henriette Burns, Joyce Budde (Joe), & Peter de Rozario (Sherry); grandchildren, Kelly Burns (Marie), Danielle Rosario, Ryan (Amy), Brandyn, Kayla de Rozario; & great-grandchild, Koen de Rozario; sister, Jeanne of Aruba, & brother, Theo Kroon of the Netherlands.

Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.