John A. Marcolla

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wed., Oct. 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Louise Marcolla (nee Ferrell); dear father of John C. (Laurie), Michael and Richard (Lora); dear grandfather of Kyle (Tayler), Madison (Aaron) Hatten, Mollie (Max) Curnow, Jace (Krisangela), Gunner, Christian, Kaitlyn, Hannah, and Sophia Marcolla; dear son of the late Virginio and Romilda (nee Melchiori) Marcolla; dear brother of the late Mary (the late Chick) Severino; dear great-grandfather of Hudson, Anderson and Cecelia Marcolla, Drexel and Gene Hatten, Elle Curnow, Zavion and Adena Marcolla; dear brother-in-law of Mary and Roger Nasser and Tom Ferrell; dear uncle, great-uncle and cousin.

Services: Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Mr. Marcolla donated his body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. Special thanks to Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Virtual and Mercy Hospice. Contributions to Mercy Hospice appreciated.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
