Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Ackerman
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Ackerman, John

entered into his heavenly home on 12/12/2021. John was 76 years old. Beloved husband to Pat and father to Michael and Tricia, Dearest brother-in-law to Mary Beth Rogers, Loving Uncle to Katie and Tauras Ketchens, and Chris and Anni Rogers. Grandpa to Libby and Brynn Kosher, and affectionately known as Grandpa to Matt, Jimmy, Macklin and Sunny.

John was a Vietnam veteran and received the Bronze Star from the United States Army for meritorious service in a combat zone. He did it all - camping, fishing, hunting, snow skiing, scuba diving, water skiing, and many great float trips on the Huzzah River. He was the leader of our band! The Ackerman and Rogers families held a private burial.

Services: January 7, 2022, at Christ, Prince of Peace Church, 415 Weidman Road. Visitation 10:30-11:00 a.m, immediately followed by his memorial Mass, with a luncheon at the family home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to: Tunnel to Towers or Backstoppers. See boppchapel.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Pat I am sorry to hear about John, I always looked up to you and John as the oldest Cousins. You and your family are in our Prayers. Please accept our condolences. with Love, Margaret Kohler and Girls
Mary Catherine Reidy
Family
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results