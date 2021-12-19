Ackerman, John

entered into his heavenly home on 12/12/2021. John was 76 years old. Beloved husband to Pat and father to Michael and Tricia, Dearest brother-in-law to Mary Beth Rogers, Loving Uncle to Katie and Tauras Ketchens, and Chris and Anni Rogers. Grandpa to Libby and Brynn Kosher, and affectionately known as Grandpa to Matt, Jimmy, Macklin and Sunny.

John was a Vietnam veteran and received the Bronze Star from the United States Army for meritorious service in a combat zone. He did it all - camping, fishing, hunting, snow skiing, scuba diving, water skiing, and many great float trips on the Huzzah River. He was the leader of our band! The Ackerman and Rogers families held a private burial.

Services: January 7, 2022, at Christ, Prince of Peace Church, 415 Weidman Road. Visitation 10:30-11:00 a.m, immediately followed by his memorial Mass, with a luncheon at the family home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to: Tunnel to Towers or Backstoppers. See boppchapel.com