Paulauskis, John Anthony Jr.

75, of Maryville, IL, died at 6:40 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at his residence.

John was born September 8, 1945, in Detroit, MI, the son of John A. Sr. and Helen Pipock Paulauskis. He married Sue Ellington on February 14, 1981, in Chatham, Illinois, and they were lovingly married for 39 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Helen, as well as daughter, Jennifer Lynn.

John is survived by his wife, Sue Paulauskis of Maryville, IL; son, Mike Paulauskis of Springfield, IL; daughters, Lisa (husband, Phil) Hardas of Rochester, IL and Gina (husband, Bradley) Lockwood of Iowa City, IA; and grandchildren, Sydney Paulauskis, Autumn and Isaac Hardas, and Beatrice Lockwood.

He grew up in Springfield, Illinois, was a graduate of Lanphier High School, and obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering from the University of Illinois. John had an extensive career in engineering, working at McDonnell Douglas Corporation, the State of Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, Engineering Dynamics International, Hospital Designers Incorporated, Henneman Engineering, and most recently the owner of JPAcoustics consulting firm. He also taught Acoustics at Washington University. John performed acoustical and vibration consulting for countless schools, hospitals, and auditoriums including projects with Washington University, the St. Louis Science Center, and Ballpark Village.

He showed kindness and selflessness to all, especially to his friends, neighbors, and family. John enjoyed playing golf in his spare time, and he was a dog lover. His faith in God was exceptionally important to him. John's integrity, work ethic, benevolence, and devotion to those he loved were rare and will never be forgotten.

Services: A private Funeral Ceremony will be held at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Ave. West, Springfield, IL 62704, with Steve Crumbaugh officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 222718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences.