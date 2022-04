Applegate, John Louis

83, passed Sunday, June 20, 2021. He leaves his wife of 36 yrs, Sandra Applegate; sons, Thomas and Michael; 4 grandchildren and many friends.

Graduated Wash U. with a Chem Eng. degree and MBA. Loved outdoor sports, and living in the mountains of Colorado.

Services: Visitation: Lupton Chapel, University City, July 8, 9:30-10:30. Service: Bellefontaine Cemetery, St Louis, July 8, 11:15.