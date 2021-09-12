Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Michael Becker
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Becker, John Michael

Cherished son of the late Herb Becker and Joyce (Joe) Hughes (nee Schaller), and precious brother of Gerry (Tony) Meier, Bob (Donna) Becker, and Cathy Hanewinkel. John is also survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his dear grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him.

Born with severe incapacitating debilities and needing 24-hr. care, Johnny's challenges eventually became impossible to manage in the home. Despite the diligence and affection of his entire family, his daily needs were overwhelming, and full time professional care became crucial. He was admitted to long term residential facilities at the St. Louis State Hospital, where he lived for many years. Upon closing of those facilities, he moved to Emmaus Home in Marthasville, MO, where he became a longtime resident, thriving with the attention and love of his dedicated caregivers, especially Marline.

Johnny was a sweet and gentle soul whose endearing personality captured our hearts. He died of pneumonia at the age of sixty-five. He endured very difficult circumstances in life without complaint and will find his final peace in the arms of God.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, September 15, 10:00 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. Memorials to Emmaus Homes, 3731 Mueller Rd., St Charles, MO 63301 appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, September 14, 5:00-8:00 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
15
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear Gerry, I am so sorry for the loss of your brother. I remember visiting Johnny with you and always loved the way you all cherished him. God bless you and your family. Jeanne
Jeanne Stepka Rudolph
September 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results