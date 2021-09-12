Becker, John Michael

Cherished son of the late Herb Becker and Joyce (Joe) Hughes (nee Schaller), and precious brother of Gerry (Tony) Meier, Bob (Donna) Becker, and Cathy Hanewinkel. John is also survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his dear grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him.

Born with severe incapacitating debilities and needing 24-hr. care, Johnny's challenges eventually became impossible to manage in the home. Despite the diligence and affection of his entire family, his daily needs were overwhelming, and full time professional care became crucial. He was admitted to long term residential facilities at the St. Louis State Hospital, where he lived for many years. Upon closing of those facilities, he moved to Emmaus Home in Marthasville, MO, where he became a longtime resident, thriving with the attention and love of his dedicated caregivers, especially Marline.

Johnny was a sweet and gentle soul whose endearing personality captured our hearts. He died of pneumonia at the age of sixty-five. He endured very difficult circumstances in life without complaint and will find his final peace in the arms of God.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, September 15, 10:00 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. Memorials to Emmaus Homes, 3731 Mueller Rd., St Charles, MO 63301 appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, September 14, 5:00-8:00 p.m.