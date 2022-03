Bettendorf, John Joseph

John passed away on March 12, 2022, in Jupiter, FL, at the age of 82. He is survived by his son Marshall Bettendorf (Allison), and two daughters, Heidi Bettendorf and Heather Bettendorf (Iacopo Barovier). Three grandchildren: Caitlin Bettendorf, Grace Bettendorf and Sydney Potter. John also has siblings: Terrence Bettendorf, Margaret Bettendorf, and Kristina Bettendorf.