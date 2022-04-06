Bitzer, John Joseph

passed away in Lake St. Louis, Missouri on March 27th, 2022 at the age of 59. He was the beloved husband of Judy (Gorsuch) Bitzer of Wentzville, Missouri. He is survived by his wife, Judy Bitzer; three daughters, Elizabeth (Philip) Lavy of Troy, MO, Gabrielle (Patrick) Betley of St. Charles, MO, Catherine (Berlin) Haugen of O'Fallon, MO; mother, Patricia (Kritchell) Bitzer; brother, Peter (Maria) Bitzer of Manchester, MO; three granddaughters, Genevieve, Anastasia, and Daphne.

John was proud to be an American and served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a lifelong sports fan who played college football at Northeast Missouri State and Benedictine College, and was also on the wrestling team at Meramec Community College. John loved watching sports, especially the Cardinals and Blues, and never missed a Sunday night football game. An intelligent man, he was always the most sought after trivia teammate, loved talking about politics, and was never afraid to speak his mind. John was the life of the party and his big personality could fill up an entire room. He was a movie buff and could recite lines from all of his favorite films. He took pride in his lawn and keeping his car meticulously detailed. Some of his best memories were watching his three daughters play soccer. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his wife, daughters and granddaughters. Being a dad and grandpa were his greatest joys in life.

He is preceded in death by his father, Vincent Bitzer, and infant sister, Marie Bitzer.

Services: Visitation will be held on Thursday April 7, 2022, starting at 11:00 a.m. with funeral ceremony at 1:00 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home in Wentzville, Missouri, followed by interment at Our Lady Cemetery in Lake St. Louis, Missouri. The family warmly welcomes all to join them at the Pitman Reception Center in Wentzville at 3:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to: American Diabetes Foundation, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 (diabetes.org)