Blumenkemper, John H.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Beloved son of Henry

Blumenkemper, and the late

Patricia K. (Petri) Blumenkemper, dear brother of Robert (Cindy), Mary (Ron) Porterfield, Tom (Lisa), Henry Jr. (Heather); dear uncle of Bradley, Steven, Emily, Maggie, Andrew, Natalie, Dominic, Hazel, Henry III, and Austin; loving cousin, friend, and neighbor.

Services: Visitation at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church (4900 Ringer Rd., 63129), Friday, October 1, 9:30 a.m. until Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church appreciated.