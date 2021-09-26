Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John H. Blumenkemper

Blumenkemper, John H.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Beloved son of Henry

Blumenkemper, and the late

Patricia K. (Petri) Blumenkemper, dear brother of Robert (Cindy), Mary (Ron) Porterfield, Tom (Lisa), Henry Jr. (Heather); dear uncle of Bradley, Steven, Emily, Maggie, Andrew, Natalie, Dominic, Hazel, Henry III, and Austin; loving cousin, friend, and neighbor.

Services: Visitation at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church (4900 Ringer Rd., 63129), Friday, October 1, 9:30 a.m. until Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church appreciated.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church
4900 Ringer Rd., MO
Oct
1
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church
4900 Ringer Rd., MO
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.