Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Burian
ABOUT
Mckinley High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL

Burian, John

80, of Cape Girardeau, MO, died on September 13, 2021.

He graduated from McKinley High School in 1959. John is survived by his three daughters, Ann Burian, Mary Burian Young (Ken) and Kathleen Burian; his sister Karen Boresi (Charlie); three grandchildren; and many relatives and friends.

Services: Visitation 4-7 pm, Fri., Sept. 17. Funeral 10 am, Sat., Sept. 18, 2021. Both at Kassly Mortuary in Fairview Heights, IL. If you wish to honor John's memory with a donation in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Gymnastic Association Sokol, c/o Nancy Beasley, 4690 Lansdowne Ave., St. Louis, MO 63116, 314.704.5164. Donations are tax exempt under 501-C-3's.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue, Fairview Heights, IL
Sep
18
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue, Fairview Heights, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Kassly Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Remembering you from Missouri Portland cement company. Rich
Rich & Karen Slusser
Work
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results