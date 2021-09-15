Burian, John

80, of Cape Girardeau, MO, died on September 13, 2021.

He graduated from McKinley High School in 1959. John is survived by his three daughters, Ann Burian, Mary Burian Young (Ken) and Kathleen Burian; his sister Karen Boresi (Charlie); three grandchildren; and many relatives and friends.

Services: Visitation 4-7 pm, Fri., Sept. 17. Funeral 10 am, Sat., Sept. 18, 2021. Both at Kassly Mortuary in Fairview Heights, IL. If you wish to honor John's memory with a donation in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Gymnastic Association Sokol, c/o Nancy Beasley, 4690 Lansdowne Ave., St. Louis, MO 63116, 314.704.5164. Donations are tax exempt under 501-C-3's.