Hunt, John C. "Jack" Jr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church; passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Marie Hunt (nee Scheller); dear father of Dennis (Jean) Hunt, Thomas (Toni) Hunt, Mary Kay (Joe) Piantanida and Terry (late Gregory) Spak; loving grandfather of Daniel (Heather) Hunt & David (Emily) Hunt, Ted (Nicole) Hunt & Ellen (Sheldon) Menezes, Joe (Devon) Piantanida & Emily (Jason) Thomas and Samuel Spak; dearest great-grandfather of 10; brother of George (Cora) Hunt, Jane (late Harry) Hasenpflug, the late William (late Delores) Hunt and the late Bob (JoAnn) Hunt; cousin of the late Tom (Maureen) Connelly; uncle to many nieces and nephews and friend to many.

Jack graduated from Beaumont HS, WWII veteran, Corporal in the US Army, served in the Pacific Theatre assigned to Headquarters Squadron, Pacific Air Command during combat operations and the occupation of Japan. He began his 41 year career with the City of St. Louis as a mechanic in the Refuse Department, joined the Water Division as a hoisting engineer (IUOE Local 513B) and completed his time as the Shop Maintenance Superintendent for the Street Department. He married Marie the love of his life in 1951. Jack enjoyed the Cardinal baseball team, his 1930 Model A Ford, and could fix anything. He was active in Boy Scout Troop 51 and parish life at OLS. Jack was a member of the Ford Model A Club and City Retirees of St. Louis. His proudest accomplishment was his children and his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services: Visitation Monday, November 23rd from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 12:00 noon at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 5020 Rhodes Ave. at South Kingshighway. Private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's name may be made to a charity of your choice. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com