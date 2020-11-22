Reid, John C.

August 13, 1924 - November 18, 2020. John was born in St Louis, Missouri to William and Christine (nee Hohmann) Reid. He served his country in the United States Army during World War II, driving a tank in the 14th Armored division, 48th Tank Battalion, Company C.

In 1956, he married Hazel (nee Bohlinger) Reid after meeting her on a New Year's Eve blind date. They were happily married for 48 1/2 years.

After the War, he worked for the Katy Railroad, traveling back and forth on the train between St. Louis and Chicago. Subsequently, John worked as a Logistics Specialist for various companies in St. Louis. Upon formal retirement, he enjoyed working part-time at the contractor's desk at Chic Lumber in Chesterfield.

When he wasn't working, John enjoyed playing the bagpipes. He started at age 14 and played until age 94. Besides playing in several local bands and teaching new piping students, John also played in two Muny productions in Forest Park, "Auld Lang Syne" and "Central Park." He loved building and fixing things, having become self taught at carpentry, electrical and plumbing, and helped his best friend build his house. John was active in the Moolah Shrine and Scottish Rite. He also enjoyed travelling with Hazel and his daughter Sarah, as well as playing practical jokes on his friends. John loved dancing the jitterbug with Hazel; they were always the first on the dance floor and the last to leave.

He frequented Forest Park as a boy and loved catching crawfish in the streams.

John will always be remembered as a devoted friend and loving husband and father.

Services: Visitation, Monday, November 23rd from 12:30 until 1:15 at Valhalla Chapel of Memories; Rose Croix is scheduled for 1:15, and the Funeral Ceremony will start at 1:30. Interment in Valhalla Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Canine Companions for Independence or March of Dimes Paralyzed Veterans. www.valhallafunerals.net