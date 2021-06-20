Menu
John Paul Carnaghi
Carnaghi, John Paul

Baptized in the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Friday, June 18, 2021. Beloved husband of Mary "Jackie" (nee Neier) for 65 years; dearest father of Diane (Joseph) Monteleone, John M. (Kristiana) Carnaghi and Cheryl "Cheri" (Richard) Cavage; dear Papa of Joseph (Amanda), Nicole (Clayton), Caitlin (Scott), Jessica, Johnny, Tristan and Austin; dearest great-grandfather of Joseph, Luca, Greyson, Brooks, Wells, Quinn and Mason; dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Ambrose Catholic Church (5130 Wilson Ave., 63110), Friday, June 25, 10 a.m. until funeral Mass 11 a.m. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
5130 Wilson Ave., MO
Jun
25
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
5130 Wilson Ave., MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I used to run into John all over the Hill. He loved to shop and talk food and recipes. He was a great man with a wonderful family.
Keith Ballentine
Friend
June 25, 2021
Captain John Carnaghi was one of the finest commanders I worked for. He always reminded me to "put on my hat" My prayers to Jackie and family.
Denny Taff
Work
June 25, 2021
Pat knew Col. Carnaghi from Lambert Airport. Condolences to the Carnaghi family .
Patrick and Tina Mahon
Work
June 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss. John from Clayton Federal Savings
John Breier
June 21, 2021
Deepest condolences to the family.
Ruben Micich
Friend
June 21, 2021
We love you Dad
Cheri & Richard
June 21, 2021
Sorry for your loss.
Michael Robertson
June 20, 2021
