Carnaghi, John Paul

Baptized in the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Friday, June 18, 2021. Beloved husband of Mary "Jackie" (nee Neier) for 65 years; dearest father of Diane (Joseph) Monteleone, John M. (Kristiana) Carnaghi and Cheryl "Cheri" (Richard) Cavage; dear Papa of Joseph (Amanda), Nicole (Clayton), Caitlin (Scott), Jessica, Johnny, Tristan and Austin; dearest great-grandfather of Joseph, Luca, Greyson, Brooks, Wells, Quinn and Mason; dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Ambrose Catholic Church (5130 Wilson Ave., 63110), Friday, June 25, 10 a.m. until funeral Mass 11 a.m. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE