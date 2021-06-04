Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Joseph "Jack" Cleary Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Cleary, John Joseph, Jr. "Jack"

Age 81, died on June 2, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents John and Florence Cleary. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Carol (nee Jennewein); daughter Cathleen Willett (Jason); sons John and Ryan; grandsons Jack, Joe, and Auggie; granddaughters Elizabeth, Lily, and Lucy; brother Michael (Charlotte); and nieces Jennifer, Jackie, and Kelly. John's life was dedicated to family, his work in the area of education, and country.

John grew up in North St. Louis City and attended the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL), graduating with a BS in Education with Area of Concentration in American History and MS in Counseling, eventually earning a Ph.D. in Educational Administration from Saint Louis University. Spanning over decades, he served as a high school teacher and guidance counselor, principal and then superintendent for Valley Park School District, and superintendent for Brentwood School District.

Following a nearly 30-year career in the United States Army Reserve, John retired as a Colonel in 1996. A highlight of his career included a year's active service in the Desert Storm Conflict.

Ultimately, John loved his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Many people professionally and personally sought out his advice and mentorship. His passion for American history, especially within the military arena, exuded from his personality in conversation, as did his enjoyment for St. Louis Cardinals baseball. John was a lifelong learner to the very end, reading various historical tomes and myriad works of great literature during his retirement years and especially in that period of his final months. His optimistic outlook, great humor, wisdom and intellect, deep faith, and service to the community will be remembered by all who knew him.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, June 5, at 8:30 a.m. to St. Andrew Catholic Church (Lemay) for 9 a.m. Mass. Interment at Mt. Olive Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (314-881-6000). Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jun
5
Funeral
8:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jun
5
Funeral Mass
9:00a.m.
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Lemay, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Dear Carol we just returned home and I saw John´s notice. I am so very sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed seeing him at the dental office. Such a nice and caring man.
Geralyn Barbeau
June 16, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of his passing. He was my favorite teacher at Ritenour Sr. High School. He had such a great sense of humor. He even attended my wedding in 1973. I have thought of him often, fondly.
Susan (Arens) Blackwell
School
June 8, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with John while he was the President of the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce and with my association with various banks in Brentwood. He was a true gentlemen. He will be missed.
Carole DeSalme Eagleston
June 5, 2021
Still remember his kindness and inspiration even though I graduated 40 years ago. He always encouraged us to follow our dreams and was never too busy to have a conversation with the students, just to see how we were doing. He was an awesome Principal. Prayers for his family.
Tami Bower Wehar
School
June 5, 2021
Served 9 years on the BOE when John was superintendent, he was an inspiration to the kids with his personal education story. I´m so sorry to hear of his passing... he was a kind and good man
Patricia Nations
School
June 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results