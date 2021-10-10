Great man. Great friend. Caring and giving in all ways. One of the greatest fly fisherman and sight fisherman I ever knew... and one heck of a fly Tyer. Some of my fondest memories were w Jack and Catherine fly fishing and trekking all over Montana. What a long and wonderful trip it´s been. Thank you for the memories. What a blessing Jack was on my life. Tight lines forever Jackie. >><

Steve Lauer Friend October 10, 2021