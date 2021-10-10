Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John W. Cornett III
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Cornett, John W. III

On Tuesday, October 4, 2021. Beloved husband of Catherine

Cornett (nee Quinn) of 47 years; brother of Jill Whitlow; uncle of Ryan (Susan) Lee.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Great man. Great friend. Caring and giving in all ways. One of the greatest fly fisherman and sight fisherman I ever knew... and one heck of a fly Tyer. Some of my fondest memories were w Jack and Catherine fly fishing and trekking all over Montana. What a long and wonderful trip it´s been. Thank you for the memories. What a blessing Jack was on my life. Tight lines forever Jackie. >><
Steve Lauer
Friend
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results