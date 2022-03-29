Menu
Rev. Msgr. John M. Costello
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Costello, Rev. Msgr. John M. "Fr. Jack"

Sunday, March 27, 2022; Beloved son of the late Catherine and John Costello; loving brother of Mary Beth (the late Herman) Brummett, Peter (Deborah), Patrick (Margaret), and the late Bill and Brendan Costello; proud uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Fr. Jack dedicated his entire life in the service of Jesus. He was ordained into the priesthood in 1972. He served in various parishes throughout the Archdiocese of St. Louis. He spent 20 years at St. Peter Catholic Church in Kirkwood, Mo., the majority as pastor. He loved being a parish priest and tended to the faithful until he was called home to the Lord.

Services: Visitation at St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne, Kirkwood, Wednesday, March 30th, 4-8:00 p.m. and Thursday, March 31st, 9:30 a.m. followed by 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to the Fr. Jack Scholarship Fund at St. Peter Catholic School. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2022.
