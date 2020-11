Wolff, John Craig

November 10, 1959 - November 6, 2020. Craig was a proud, lifelong resident of Maplewood, MO. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Bob and Joyce Wolff and his siblings, Bob Wolff and Karen Bishop. Cherished uncle to Sarah, Ellen and Mark Bishop. Dear cousin and friend to many. Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society. Private interment at Valhalla Cemetery. www.valhallafunerals.net