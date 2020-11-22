Menu
Fr. John D. Arnold
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020

Arnold, Fr. John D.

Fr. John D. Arnold, SJ, died Nov. 15, 2020, in St. Louis. He was 80 years old, a Jesuit for 60 years and a priest for 47 years. A former teacher, principal, president and rector of De Smet Jesuit High School in St. Louis, he was born in St. Louis on May 26, 1940, to Harold D. and Mary Louise Leonard Arnold. He is survived by his brothers, William Arnold and Mark Arnold. Visit www.jesuitscentralsouthern.org/in-memoriam/.

Services: Mass of Christian Burial at 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier College Church, St. Louis. A livestream will be available on the St. Francis Xavier YouTube Channel. There will be no visitation. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Mass of Christian Burial
7:15p.m.
St. Francis Xavier College Church
, St. Louis, Missouri
Brilliant, fun, funny and unrelinquishing in his beliefs. Kind but tough. A great man.
Greg White Class of '73
November 22, 2020