Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John DeBasio
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

DeBasio, John

The flag flies at half-mast for John DeBasio in your honor and memory at your favorite golf clubs in Southwest Florida & St. Louis. John fought a tough battle, but peacefully left us while he slept Monday, February 22, 2021 and returned home to our Father in Heaven.

John loved his family and was first and foremost a faithful Husband to Carol DeBasio (nee Tetley), Father to Kim (Mike) Noblot and Kristi DeBasio-Maesaka; Grandfather to Drew (Lindsey), Tizzi (Dustin), CJ and Claire; Great-Grandfather to Beau, Dylan and Brodi; Brother to Marie Andel and Helen Hebel; uncle, cousin and friend to so many.

Services: Memorial service was held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois. More information can be found at kutisfuneralhomes.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We are honored that John was our friend. Our deepest sympathy to Carol and family.
Web and Troy Gaskin
March 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results