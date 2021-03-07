DeBasio, John

The flag flies at half-mast for John DeBasio in your honor and memory at your favorite golf clubs in Southwest Florida & St. Louis. John fought a tough battle, but peacefully left us while he slept Monday, February 22, 2021 and returned home to our Father in Heaven.

John loved his family and was first and foremost a faithful Husband to Carol DeBasio (nee Tetley), Father to Kim (Mike) Noblot and Kristi DeBasio-Maesaka; Grandfather to Drew (Lindsey), Tizzi (Dustin), CJ and Claire; Great-Grandfather to Beau, Dylan and Brodi; Brother to Marie Andel and Helen Hebel; uncle, cousin and friend to so many.

Services: Memorial service was held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois. More information can be found at kutisfuneralhomes.com.