Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John William Drummond
FUNERAL HOME
St. Louis Cremation - Downtown
2135 Chouteau Ave
Saint Louis, MO

Drummond, John William

John "Jack" Drummond, 81, peacefully passed June 3, 2021 in his home surrounded by family.

He leaves his beloved wife of 60 years, Rosemary (Arman) Drummond. Children - Teresa, Laura, Monica, John, Deanna & Valerie. Grand Children - Samantha, Nicholas, Jacob, Cailin, Emma, Jack, Luke, Samuel, Madeline, Madison & Olivia. Great Grandchildren - Avery, Noah & Eli.

Preceded in Death by Parents John & Clara Drummond, Sister Mary Jane Hanson and his faithful dog Snowball.

Services: Jack's Celebration of Life to be held

Friday June 11th at St. Louis Cremation

2135 Chouteau Ave, St. Louis, MO. 63103

From 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the following:

DementiaSociety.org and ASPCA.org


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
St. Louis Cremation - Downtown
2135 Chouteau Ave, Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
St. Louis Cremation - Downtown
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Please accept our condolences. John Drummond and I graduated from McBride HS together; I am sorry to hear about his death.
John Lina, McBride '57
School
June 9, 2021
Please accept our condolences. John Drummond and I graduated from McBride HS together; I am sorry to hear about his death.
John Lina
School
June 9, 2021
Rosemary and family, sorry for your loss, our prayers are with you and your family
Steve and nancy neusel
Other
June 8, 2021
We will miss John, our McBride57 classmate and friend. My sympathy to his wife Rosemary and family. His memory will endure and be a blessing! Tom Barnett
Thomas Barnett MCBRIDE 1957
School
June 8, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Jack was a true gentleman and gentle soul. I have so many great memories from being the girls back ups at Holy Redeemer events, to the great Christmas get togethers, I always enjoyed being with and talking to Jack. He will truly be missed. you are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Jon Gardner
June 8, 2021
I worked with John MANY years ago. He was always sweet and kind. You were blessed to have so many wonderful years together. The guys in the office good naturedly teased him about his many children. My prayers are with all of you.
Lucy Mues Yochim
Work
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results