Drummond, John William
John "Jack" Drummond, 81, peacefully passed June 3, 2021 in his home surrounded by family.
He leaves his beloved wife of 60 years, Rosemary (Arman) Drummond. Children - Teresa, Laura, Monica, John, Deanna & Valerie. Grand Children - Samantha, Nicholas, Jacob, Cailin, Emma, Jack, Luke, Samuel, Madeline, Madison & Olivia. Great Grandchildren - Avery, Noah & Eli.
Preceded in Death by Parents John & Clara Drummond, Sister Mary Jane Hanson and his faithful dog Snowball.
Services: Jack's Celebration of Life to be held
Friday June 11th at St. Louis Cremation
2135 Chouteau Ave, St. Louis, MO. 63103
From 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the following:
DementiaSociety.org and ASPCA.org