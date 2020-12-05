Menu
John Edgar Dwyer
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020

Dwyer, John Edgar

John Edgar Dwyer, 82, peacefully passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. John was born in St. Louis Missouri on May 3rd 1938. He attended Barat Hall, CBC high school and continued on to receive a Bachelor's Degree from the Spring Hill. After college he moved to New York and worked as an interior designer. He later returned home to St. Louis to work with his father at his company Independent Tool and Dye. After that he became a real estate agent with Edward Bakewell Company, Voges Realtors and Manion Company.

John will always be remembered for living life to the fullest and his shuffle. He loved music, cooking, gardening, playing bridge and his dogs. He is survived by his brother in law David Voges, the husband of Mary Michael his sister, their three children; Elise Senti(Bill), David D. Voges(Grace) and Margot Vishion(Peter) and a host of cousins and friends. John was predeceased by his father Ralph J. Dwyer, mother Maureen J. Dwyer, brother, Jerry Dwyer and sister Mary Michael Voges.

Services: Memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers please send donations in his name to Washington University School of Medicine, Infectious Disease Research, 7425 Forsyth Blvd. CB 1247, St. Louis, MO 63105.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2020.
