John Joseph Eufinger

Eufinger, John Joseph

John Joseph Eufinger, devoted father and grandpa, Mr. Fix-It, lover of family vacations, fishing, dancing and the St. Louis Rams, passed away on Jan. 5, 2022, after battling Alzheimer's Disease. He was 77.

John graduated from Labore High School and UMSL. He worked at Southwestern Bell for 27 years, rising from lineman to cell network designer.

He is survived by daughters Christine Pearson (Mike) of Lilburn, Ga. and Michelle Eufinger of Valley Park, Mo. and son Brian Eufinger (Silvia) of Sandy Springs, Ga.; grandchildren Will and Ben Pearson and Charlotte and Gabriella Eufinger; ex-wife Ellen Eufinger of Ballwin, Mo.; sister Loretta Cannon of Fenton, brother Tom Eufinger of Wisconsin and many nieces and nephews.

Services: Memorial services are planned in Georgia and St. Louis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.
Brian, John and I were very sorry to hear about your dad's passing. Although I never knew him, the man and father you have become is a great testament to the type of father he must have been. May your memories of happy times together comfort you at this difficult time.
Kim and John Roman
January 11, 2022
Uncle John was such a great man, he will be greatly missed!!
Mark Cannon
January 11, 2022
Sincere condolences to the Eufinger Family. John and I were friends and co-workers at Southwestern Bell. He always had a smile. RIP
JOHN WILLMANN
Work
January 11, 2022
