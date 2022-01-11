Eufinger, John Joseph

John Joseph Eufinger, devoted father and grandpa, Mr. Fix-It, lover of family vacations, fishing, dancing and the St. Louis Rams, passed away on Jan. 5, 2022, after battling Alzheimer's Disease. He was 77.

John graduated from Labore High School and UMSL. He worked at Southwestern Bell for 27 years, rising from lineman to cell network designer.

He is survived by daughters Christine Pearson (Mike) of Lilburn, Ga. and Michelle Eufinger of Valley Park, Mo. and son Brian Eufinger (Silvia) of Sandy Springs, Ga.; grandchildren Will and Ben Pearson and Charlotte and Gabriella Eufinger; ex-wife Ellen Eufinger of Ballwin, Mo.; sister Loretta Cannon of Fenton, brother Tom Eufinger of Wisconsin and many nieces and nephews.

Services: Memorial services are planned in Georgia and St. Louis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association.