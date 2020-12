Maltagliati, John F.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on November 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Joy; loving father of John Jr. (Becky Smith), Kathy (Jim) Gangloff, and Chris (Jim) Luzecky; dear grandfather of Abbie (Kevin), Michael (Kelly), Jack, Ellen, Kate, Phil, Mitch, Maura, and Sean; great-grandfather of Payton; dear cousin and friend to many.

Services: Private family services.

ARRANGEMENTS OF UNDER THE DIRECTION OF MICHEL FUNERAL HOME.