Fletcher, John Edward

passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the age of 89 after a short illness. His life was devoted to his Christian faith, his family, and his country. Loving husband of Laura Fletcher (nee Thaman); beloved father of Marla Fletcher, Glen Fletcher and Anna (Nathan) Elwood; dear grandfather of Hazel Elwood; brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many.

John was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the US Navy. He was an avid golfer and loved the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues. John was a devoted Christian and over the years served in many capacities at Gateway Christian Church. John loved and cared for his family and friends unconditionally and will forever be in our hearts, and will be dearly missed.

Services: Due to the pandemic the service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gateway Christian Church in Town Country, MO. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.