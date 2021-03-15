Menu
John Edward Fletcher
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Fletcher, John Edward

passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the age of 89 after a short illness. His life was devoted to his Christian faith, his family, and his country. Loving husband of Laura Fletcher (nee Thaman); beloved father of Marla Fletcher, Glen Fletcher and Anna (Nathan) Elwood; dear grandfather of Hazel Elwood; brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many.

John was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the US Navy. He was an avid golfer and loved the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues. John was a devoted Christian and over the years served in many capacities at Gateway Christian Church. John loved and cared for his family and friends unconditionally and will forever be in our hearts, and will be dearly missed.

Services: Due to the pandemic the service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gateway Christian Church in Town Country, MO. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
I offer my sincere condolences to John's family during this most difficult time. I along with all of those of us who ever shared the honor of being called his friend will forever remember him for his impeccable manners, his kindness, and his willingness to help others.
Francis Courtney
Friend
March 18, 2021
Thinking of you at this difficult time. Praying for God´s peace and comfort.
M Denise Thomas
March 18, 2021
Laura, John was a very loyal client. I felt honored to have known him.
God's blessing on you
Vence Pyatt
Friend
March 17, 2021
God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda and Tom Butler
Family
March 15, 2021
John Fletcher was my boss, he was a Great Boss and a wonderful person. He was professional, friendly, caring and a true Christian. Prayers to Laura & family.
Sincerely, Bernie Widdis
Bernie Widdis
Coworker
March 15, 2021
So sorry to hear about John
Bruce Pace
March 15, 2021
