Foster, John Francis

Age 96, passed away on March 16, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Sara Foster; dear father of John Foster, Catherine Montgomery, Larry Foster and Mary Foster, dear grandfather of 6.

Services: A graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

The family is in the care of Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center (St. Charles). Memorials, donations are preferred to Parkinson's Foundation in John's honor, no flowers please. Hutchensfuneralhomes.com