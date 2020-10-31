Morris, John Francis

Born on July 4, 1939 to the late William and Anna Morris. Passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the age of 81. Devoted father of Michael Shawn (Cindy) Morris; loving grandfather of Andrew (Katie) Morris, Brandon Morris, Abigail Morris, Matthew Morris, Emily (Kelvin) Morris-Klenke;

treasured great-grandfather of Harper Morris and Miles Morris. Beloved brother of Doris (Jerry) McGuire, Margaret (the late Jim) Parra, Carol (Sen) Can. Brother-in-law of Mary Ann Morris and Sue Morris. Preceded in death by siblings Bill (Jeanne) Morris, Mildred (Tom) Lambert, Patricia Alegna, Katherine Drake, Bernie (Barb) Morris, Bob Morris, Joe Morris, Walter Morris. Much loved uncle and close friend of Jim Dangos.

John graduated from McKinley High School in 1957 and had a 50 plus year career at Ameren. He loved his family, and always found a way to make each one feel special. Uncle John would often be found at the kids table at family gatherings teasing and telling jokes. John never met a stranger. A man with tremendous energy in his youth and adulthood till Parkinson's slowed him down. John loved pizza, laughing, being on or near water, canoeing, sailing at Carlyle Lake and relaxing at the beach in Destin. Always the dreamer, the man with the most tools wins!

A memorial service may be planned in the future.

Donations in memory of John may be made to;

American Parkinson's Disease Association St. Louis Chapter

https://www.apdaparkinson.org/community/st-louis/ways-to-give-stl/

Services: TBA