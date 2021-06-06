Menu
Dr. John J. "Jack" Garrett
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021

Garrett, Dr. John 'Jack' J.

died at home on March 5, 2021. He was known as Doc to his many friends. He was beloved by many in his 99 years. He lived a life of service and philanthropy. He was married to the late Dr. Mary Elizabeth Oakley for 63 years. He has two children, Pamela Garrett and the late Brian Garrett. Dr. Garrett served in World War II in Europe as a First Lieutenant. Doc received his Medical degree from Harvard University. Being born in New York, he was an assistant professor at Albany Medical College and was recruited to be associate professor at the St. Louis University School of Medicine. Dr. Garrett was instrumental with the early days of dialysis and led the programs at St. Louis University Hospitals and Mercy Hospital in St. Louis and Gerald, Mo. His favorite charities were Niagara University, Cardinal Glennon and the St. Joseph Indian School in South Dakota with whom he was very generous and involved. He loved his neighbors and that love was returned. If you are so inspired, please donate to your favorite charities in his honor.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
Dr. Garrett was a kind, smart and funny man. He had a big heart and spent his time on this earth doing good. He is missed
Bev
Acquaintance
June 8, 2021
