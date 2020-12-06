Menu
John George "Jack" Macke Sr.

Macke, John "Jack" George Sr.

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, surrounded by family, Wed., Dec. 2, 2020. Loving husband, for 61 years, to the late Dorothy "Dotty" Macke (nee Maher); dear father of John Macke, Jr., Dan (Traci) Macke, Donna (Greg) Winter, Jim (Sue) Macke, Diane (Seth) Leibson, and Doris (Brian) Skoff.

Services: Private (family only) Mass of Christian Burial will be held Mon., Dec. 7 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne Drive, Kirkwood. Mass will be live streamed at 1:00 pm. Direct link: https://venue.streamspot.com//event/MjQzMjI1NQ== or YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZghjaq2dQo Private interment at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Wings of Hope

https://wingsofhope.ngo/donate/ or the Alzheimer's Association. www.alz.org. For more details, visit www.k-brothers.com

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Peter Catholic Church
243 W. Argonne Drive, Kirkwood, Missouri
Dec
7
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
live streamed at https://venue.streamspot.com//event/MjQzMjI1NQ== or YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZghjaq2dQo
Funeral services provided by:
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
