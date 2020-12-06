Macke, John "Jack" George Sr.

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, surrounded by family, Wed., Dec. 2, 2020. Loving husband, for 61 years, to the late Dorothy "Dotty" Macke (nee Maher); dear father of John Macke, Jr., Dan (Traci) Macke, Donna (Greg) Winter, Jim (Sue) Macke, Diane (Seth) Leibson, and Doris (Brian) Skoff.

Services: Private (family only) Mass of Christian Burial will be held Mon., Dec. 7 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne Drive, Kirkwood. Mass will be live streamed at 1:00 pm. Direct link: https://venue.streamspot.com//event/MjQzMjI1NQ== or YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZghjaq2dQo Private interment at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Wings of Hope

https://wingsofhope.ngo/donate/ or the Alzheimer's Association. www.alz.org. For more details, visit www.k-brothers.com

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS