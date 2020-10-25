Ghio, Reverend John 'Jack'

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on October 22, 2020. Dear son of the late Humbert & Mary Ghio (nee Sheehan.) Dear brother of Sr. Nancy Ghio, RSCJ and the late James Ghio. Dear Godfather of Madeline Dames. Dear cousin & friend to many.

Father Ghio attended St. Roch Grade School (where he was active in cub and boy scouts), St. Louis University High School and St. Louis University (where he was active in the basketball program and the campus radio station).

Father Ghio joined the Missouri Air National Guard at the age of 18 and served from 1954-1962, including one year of active duty in eastern France during the Berlin Wall Crisis.

Father Ghio was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of St. Louis in 1980.

He was an avid Billiken basketball fan and had a love of travel.

Services: A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. The internment will be private in Calvary Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.