Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Reverend John "Jack" Ghio

Ghio, Reverend John 'Jack'

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on October 22, 2020. Dear son of the late Humbert & Mary Ghio (nee Sheehan.) Dear brother of Sr. Nancy Ghio, RSCJ and the late James Ghio. Dear Godfather of Madeline Dames. Dear cousin & friend to many.

Father Ghio attended St. Roch Grade School (where he was active in cub and boy scouts), St. Louis University High School and St. Louis University (where he was active in the basketball program and the campus radio station).

Father Ghio joined the Missouri Air National Guard at the age of 18 and served from 1954-1962, including one year of active duty in eastern France during the Berlin Wall Crisis.

Father Ghio was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of St. Louis in 1980.

He was an avid Billiken basketball fan and had a love of travel.

Services: A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. The internment will be private in Calvary Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. For more information visit www.hoffmeistercolonial.com




To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Thank you for all of the racquetball games and friendship we shared during our Kenrick years and beyond. May you rest in peace, dear friend.
Dcn. Allen Boedeker
October 25, 2020