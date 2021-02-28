Menu
John Guittar

Guittar, John

age 85, Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Saturday, February 27, 2021. Beloved husband for 55 years of Barb Guittar.

John served his country honorably in the United States Air Force and sang with the Florissant Barbershoppers. John was a very Faithful man and was an active member of North American Martyr's and Sacred Heart Church in Florissant. Dear Father, Grandfather, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: A private Funeral Mass with family will be held at a later date and; due to Covid, a Celebration of Life Event will be held later in the summer. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Kidney Fund.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mrs. Guittar, Becky, Chris and family we are so sorry for your loss. Mr. G was like a 2nd Dad to me and he was a kind and wonderful man. Our prayers are with your entire family.
Sandy Dye
March 3, 2021
Sorry to hear about John. He was the guy I used to sit next to in the lead section of the Florissant chorus when I first joined and we practiced at Marygrove - about 20 years ago. And then after practice several of us would head over to Pirrone´s Pizza for a couple of beers and singing. That was a fun time. My sympathy to the family, Bill Heine.
Bill Heine
March 2, 2021
To the Guittar Family Sorry for your loss.
Charles Combs
February 28, 2021
