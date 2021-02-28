Guittar, John

age 85, Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Saturday, February 27, 2021. Beloved husband for 55 years of Barb Guittar.

John served his country honorably in the United States Air Force and sang with the Florissant Barbershoppers. John was a very Faithful man and was an active member of North American Martyr's and Sacred Heart Church in Florissant. Dear Father, Grandfather, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: A private Funeral Mass with family will be held at a later date and; due to Covid, a Celebration of Life Event will be held later in the summer. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Kidney Fund.