Heffernan, John H.

Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Heffernan; loving father of Gary Heffernan, Joan (Michael) Kern and the late Susan Kauffmann and Steven Heffernan; dear grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend.

Services: Visitation Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, October 23, 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to St. Peter's Senior Center or St. Vincent DePaul Society appreciated.