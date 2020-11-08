Nooter, John H.

Of St. Louis, MO passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. He was born in Webster Groves, MO on April 16, 1925 to Harry and Flora (Schwarz) Nooter and married Barbara Nooter on June 2, 1962. John served honorably as an Information Educational Specialist in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946 and was the recipient of honors, including the World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. He earned a B.S. in Engineering from Purdue University and worked for 30 years at Nooter Corporation as a mechanical engineer in a variety of significant projects and retired as Manager of Field Services in 1980. His retirement allowed him many years to follow his passions for travel with family as well as attending their sports events, skeet shooting, hunting and fishing. In pursuit of those passions, John was an active and long-time member of the St. Louis Skeet and Trap Club competing in numerous tournaments around the country and winning several along the way. He was a repository of knowledge about a myriad of topics: trees, plants and animals in the woods around Missouri, how to set a screw properly, price-earnings ratio of stocks, how to load shotgun shells for skeet shooting, how to keep a small boat from swamping in heavy waves, etc. He created indelible memories for family members who were usually in tow for numerous adventures including landing a five foot barracuda in a small runabout and pulling one of his sons out of quicksand. He also was a Coordinator and active participant in the Boilermakers Missouri River Basin Apprenticeship Program long after his retirement and was honored to help apprentices learn a lifelong and practical trade. John was also a devoted member of Resurrection Lutheran Church.

John is survived by his beloved wife Barbara A. (Knight) Nooter of St. Louis County,' his children LeRoy (Joyce Rogers) Nooter, Laura (Allen) Mann, and Bruce Nooter; grandchildren Daniel (Courtney) Mann and David Mann; great-grandchild Wesley Mann; brother Robert (late Nancy) Nooter and many loving nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his dear children John Nooter, James Nooter, and Karen Nooter.

John spent the last two years of his life as a well-loved resident at Southview Assisted Living enjoying reading voraciously, cheering on his teams the Cards, Purdue and Mizzou and being as involved as possible in his family's activities while finding great joy in their milestones and accomplishments.

Private funeral services were held at Kutis South County Chapel, Wednesday, November 4. After the services, he received military honors and was interred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to the Armed Services YMCA, https://www.asymca.org/ which provides programs and services to military families.

John lived a full, rich, vigorous and long life. As they go on with their own lives, his family will remember a lesson he taught or a story he shared and will carry his memory with them.