Mr. Haas was my fifth grade teacher. He believed in me more than I believed in myself. He encouraged me to test for gifted for middle school; he was worried I wasn't being challenged enough and would get bored. And to date that was the best academic advice I'd ever received. He was one of the formidable columns of my academic life. Respect and gratitude always, Mr. Haas! Peace and love to his family.

Jamie Hendrix School January 8, 2022