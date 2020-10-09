Darling, John Henry, Jr.

of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Sheron Darling (nee Goacher) for 56 years. Preceded in death by his parents John and Mary Catherine Darling, his son, Daniel, and his granddaughter Paige Jamieson. Beloved father to Lisa and Mike Darling. Beloved "Paw-Paw" to Danielle and Jack Darling and Riley Jamieson. Beloved brother of Marlene (late Jerry) Dickerman, David, Paul (Judy) and Charles (Lisa) Darling. Beloved uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

John proudly served his country in the United States Army. John was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Special thanks to everyone at Gingham's Restaurant for all of the love and kindness that they've given him over the years. And, special thanks to his hospice nurse, Dawn, at the Heartland Hospice.

Services: Funeral Mass Monday, October 12, 2020, 11:00 am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 1424 First Capitol Drive South, St. Charles, MO. Memorials to MDA (Muscular Dystrophy) or St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Robert Bellarmine. Face masks and social distancing are required at Church for the Memorial Mass. Visit Baue.com