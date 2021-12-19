Hummel, John F.

of St. Louis, passed peacefully away Friday, December 17, 2021 at the age of 86. Beloved husband for 60 years of Else H. Hummel (nee Weber); loving father of Susan (Larry) Nekula and the late Michael J. Hummel; dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend.

John served in the United States Army and was a member of Carpenters Union Local 1596 for over 50 years.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Tuesday, December 21, at 9 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.