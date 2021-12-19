Menu
John F. Hummel
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Hummel, John F.

of St. Louis, passed peacefully away Friday, December 17, 2021 at the age of 86. Beloved husband for 60 years of Else H. Hummel (nee Weber); loving father of Susan (Larry) Nekula and the late Michael J. Hummel; dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend.

John served in the United States Army and was a member of Carpenters Union Local 1596 for over 50 years.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Tuesday, December 21, at 9 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
