Hunter, John 'Jack'

passed away May 26, 2021, at the age of 93. Jack was born March 19, 1928 to Charles & Elizabeth Hunter in St. Louis. He was married to Jean (Duff) Hunter for 63 years before she preceded him in death in 2015. He was a proud WWII Veteran of the U.S. Navy & Reserves. Dad spent the last several years living independently at Twin Oaks in Wentzville where he enjoyed many new & special friendships. He is survived by his four daughters; Gail (Dr. William) Wright; Jackie (Kip) Poling; Judy Hunter; Jill (Steve) Diestel. We will forever remember Dad's dedication to his family, his sense of humor & generosity.

He also left behind his beloved grandchildren, Tiffany Rehg, Ken (Christine) Poling, Tabitha Hunter (Nate Kirsch), Dr. Amberle (Dr. Vito) Vricella, Trevor (Jenea) Wright, Jeffrey (Melanie) Westmoreland. He was so proud of each & everyone of these young people.

But he was most enamored with the next generation, his 12 great-grandchildren. He just cherished each little nugget from the day they were born.

He enjoyed excellent health until his 93rd birthday. However, his heart that had touched so many, will now live on in those he loved.

Services: There will be a private service at Jefferson Barracks.