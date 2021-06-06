Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John "Jack" Hunter
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021

Hunter, John 'Jack'

passed away May 26, 2021, at the age of 93. Jack was born March 19, 1928 to Charles & Elizabeth Hunter in St. Louis. He was married to Jean (Duff) Hunter for 63 years before she preceded him in death in 2015. He was a proud WWII Veteran of the U.S. Navy & Reserves. Dad spent the last several years living independently at Twin Oaks in Wentzville where he enjoyed many new & special friendships. He is survived by his four daughters; Gail (Dr. William) Wright; Jackie (Kip) Poling; Judy Hunter; Jill (Steve) Diestel. We will forever remember Dad's dedication to his family, his sense of humor & generosity.

He also left behind his beloved grandchildren, Tiffany Rehg, Ken (Christine) Poling, Tabitha Hunter (Nate Kirsch), Dr. Amberle (Dr. Vito) Vricella, Trevor (Jenea) Wright, Jeffrey (Melanie) Westmoreland. He was so proud of each & everyone of these young people.

But he was most enamored with the next generation, his 12 great-grandchildren. He just cherished each little nugget from the day they were born.

He enjoyed excellent health until his 93rd birthday. However, his heart that had touched so many, will now live on in those he loved.

Services: There will be a private service at Jefferson Barracks.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
God bless you. RIP
Dennis Turnbull
Friend
June 8, 2021
Very sorry for your loss He was a HERO!
Keith Bradshaw
Work
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results