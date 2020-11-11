Menu
Reverend Monsignor John J. Hickel
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020

Hickel, Reverend Monsignor John J.

The Reverend Monsignor John J. Hickel, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Monsignor Hickel was born on July 29, 1929 in Saint Louis, to the late William J., and Alice C. Hickel (nee Slevin); dear brother of the late William J., Gerald J. and Thomas G. Hickel. He is survived by his sister-in-law Antoinette "Toni" Hickel (nee Verde) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services: The private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Monsignor Hickel with burial at Resurrection Cemetery. A public memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Priests Mutual Benefit Society, St. Vincent DePaul Society, Mother of Good Counsel Home or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2020.
