Kelley, John F.

of St. Louis, born April 18, 1959, died March 17, 2022, age 62, husband of Kristine, nee Riebold.

Services: Family will receive friends from 9 - 10 am, Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 am. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.